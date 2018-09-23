Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Principal Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) Prof Dr Mubarak Ali Chaudhry and Medical Superintendent Dr Ghulam Rabbani were suspended on charges of inefficiency following sexual assault on a lady doctor by a sweeper.

The Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary through a notification No S.O (AMI-I) 5-185/2016/SZMC suspended Dr Mubarak Ali Ch on account of inefficiency, with immediate effect under section 6 of the Punjab Employees, Discipline and Accountability Act 2006. Dr Abdul Rehman, professor of Pathology (BS-20) is hereby assigned to look after charge of the post of principal SZMCH with immediate effect till further orders.

MS Dr Ghulam Rabbani has also been suspended by the through order No SO(GC-I)4-1/2018 in terms of Section 6 of PEEDA Act 2006 and Assistant Medical Superintendent Dr Kahalid Mehmood has been given the additional charge of MS, SZMCH Focal person Rana Illyas Ahmed confirmed about the both suspensions on cellphone.

On the other hand, Dr Shabbir Warraich of Young Doctors Association (YDA) alleged that both the principal and the MS attempted to pressurise the victim and took a false undertaking from her through Dr Abdul Majid of Anaesthesia and Dr Shazia Majid of Gynaecology departments to show that no such occurrence took place in the hospital.

Warraich said that all the doctors of YDA will continue protest against the attempts by senior doctors to save the sweeper.

The YDA also boycotted the OPDs and pledged to not let anybody avert the justice. Meanwhile, YDA President Dr Amjad Ali demanded legislation like KPK for protection of doctors. He said that they are waiting for the visit of the Punjab CM and the health minister to devise future line of action.