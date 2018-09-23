Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad police have arrested 7 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered fake currency, mobile phones, narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said that Shams Colony police arrested one Abdul Hadi and recovered a stolen cell phone from him. Bhara Kahu police arrested one Asim Shehzad and recovered 280 grams of hashish from him. The CIA police arrested Islam and recovered a 30-bore pistol from him. Shehzad Town police arrested Raees and recovered fake currency from him.

Similarly, Nilor police arrested Adnan Manzar and recovered a 30-bore illicit pistol from him. Koral police arrested Noman Ishtiaq and recovered a 30-bore illicit pistol from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested Hussain and recovered a 30-bore illicit pistol from him. Cases have been registered against the held persons and further investigation is underway.