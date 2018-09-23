Share:

Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University expanded its financial support package for needy students to ensure that nobody is left without education because of financial or social constraints.

This is the right of every Pakistani to get facilitated for continuation of study under the Constitution, and the AIOU being public-sector institution fulfils the responsibility of covering all segments of society by bringing education at their door steps, said Vice Chancellor Dr Shahid Siddiqui while reviewing ongoing admission process to be continued till September 25.

The AIOU continues its policy of providing financial assistance to needy and deserving students through various schemes. There are 9 financial assistance/scholarships’ schemes to support students, he said.

The scholarship package includes earn to learn scheme, merit scholarship scheme, outreach scholarship scheme, final year project grant scheme, scholarships for communities and women, fee instalment scheme and alumni/sponsored scholarship.

The vice chancellor said that merit scholarships’ scheme was an initiative to generate competition in the educational pursuits and encourage the brilliant students.

The scholarship is also being offered to fresh and continuing students of all levels if they secure 75 per cent and above marks in their latest results in any academic programme.

Deserving and needy students who fall in these categories are advised to contact their nearest regional campus of the University for assistance in accordance with the prescribed rules, he said.

Interested students can download application form from the University’s website and send it on given address along with his/her academic documents. The University’s Executive Council has already approved these schemes. Necessary funds for the schemes have been earmarked in the annual budget, the VC said.