LAHORE - Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to sort new avenues of tourism in the province with close partnership of the private sector.

Chairing a meeting to review the 100-day Plan here at 90-Shara Quaid-i-Azam, he said that it was the need of the hour that steps should be taken in the right direction to ensure the maximum tourism facilities for the masses. Minister Tourism Raja Yasir Hamayun, Chief Secretary Akbar Husain Durrani, the secretary Tourism and senior officers of the department attended the meeting.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that only routine file work and feasibility reports could not give results and the present government was interested to take practical steps in each sector and especially in tourism having a wide scope.

He was of the view that it was imperative to be realised that only spending of government exchequer was not a big deal but it was more functional that private sectors should be given space to work on lease or partnership basis. Abdul Aleem Khan said that apart from Murree, there were much opportunities in Khushab, Texla, Kotli Satiaan, Rohtaas where tourism had to be promoted more and people be given more recreational facilities.

He said that at every dam and head-works, tourism could be promoted with a little effort. The tourism sector had great importance for the prime minister and this department would have to put its share in the 100 Day plan in Punjab, he mentioned.

He said that companies of international repute should be given chance to come up with their plans in tourism which would be helpful in establishing more spots in Punjab for tourism.

Punjab Tourism Minister Raja Yasir Hamayun said that only in Chakwal District there were 26 lakes which needed the attention of this department.

Meanwhile, Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan criticized the attitude of India on boycotting the dialogue session and said that once again the real face of India had exposed, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken a big step in the larger interest of the Sub-continent.

