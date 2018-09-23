Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that parliaments of Asian countries could play active role to promote regional cooperation through intra-regional trade and economic links.

Addressing the Mili- Majlis (Parliament) of the Azerbaijan on the eve of its 100th anniversary, the Chairman Senate said that Asia would become epicentre trade and economic activities; however, collective approach is needed to overcome the issues being faced by the people of Asian region.

According to a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat, the Chairman Senate said that it was the responsibility of the Asian leadership to rise to the occasion and work together for socio-economic prosperity of Asian region.

The Chairman Senate underscored the need for enhanced parliamentary cooperation through increased exchanges to provide opportunities to the law makers of the two countries to share experiences. He said that Pakistan placed bilateral relations with Azerbaijan and excellent cooperation had been witnessed between Pakistan and Azerbaijan at regional and internal forums.

He said that issues of Nagorno-Karabakh and Kashmir were of similar nature as innocent civilians were being subjected to brutalities and inhuman treatment. He said that Pakistan fully supported Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh issue. Referring to the situation in Indian held Kashmir, Chairman Senate said that Indian Occupied Forces had unleashed a reign of terror in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said that world must take notice of the human rights violations being committed by the Indian Forces in IOK. He said that shared ideological and political stances on major issues of international concerns, coordination between the parliaments of both the countries on multilateral parliamentary forums of APA and IPU was very important.

Sanjrani also underpinned the significance of liberal visa regime and connectivity for mutual benefit. He termed his visit highly important and hoped that it would contribute to add further impetus to the already fraternal ties.

Sanjrani congratulated his counterpart and members of the Majlis on 100th Anniversary of the Parliament.

He also extended invitation to delegates from different countries for participation in Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) meeting to being held in Gwadar during last week of October 2018. He sought support of the participating countries for election of Pakistan’s nominee to the position in IPU Standing Committee on United Nation Affairs from Asia Pacific Group.

The Chairman Senate was accompanied by Senators Sardar Muhammad Azam Khan Musakhel, Ayub Afridi and Nighat Mirza during the event.