Captain among 7 soldiers martyred in NWA

ISLAMABAD/Bajaur - Seven soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire with militants in the country’s northwest near the Afghan border on Saturday, the military said.

The militants had infiltrated from across the Afghan border, and an officer was among the Pakistani soldiers killed, according to a statement issued by the military. Nine militants were also killed in the exchange of fire, it said.

The security forces launched an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Gharlamai and Spera Kunar Algad area of North Waziristan where a group of terrorists was reported to have infiltrated from across (the Afghan Border) and hiding in a compound.

Those embraced shahadat include Captain Junaid, Havaldar Amir, Havaldar Atif, Havaldar Nasir, Havaldar Abdul Razzaq, Sepoy Sammi and Sepoy Anwar. The area has been cleared and identification of killed terrorists is in progress. The IBO was launched as part of ongoing operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

Violence in Pakistan has declined in recent years following a series of military operations along the northwestern border with Afghanistan, but militant groups are still able to carry out deadly attacks.

Saturday’s incident occurred in Spera Kunar Algad area of North Waziristan near the Afghan border. There have been a number of fatal assaults in recent months in the northwest as well as in the southwestern Balochistan province.

Pakistan’s army launched its operation in mid-2014 to wipe out militant bases in the area and end the near decade-long insurgency that has cost thousands of lives.

The operation was intensified after the Taliban massacred more than 150 people, the majority of them children, at a school in the northwestern city of Peshawar in December 2014.

In 2016, the Pakistani army claimed to have cleared the last militant stronghold in the country’s northwest after a three-month long operation.

TWO TERRORISTS KILLED IN BAJAUR

Two terrorists including a suicide bomber were killed during a security forces operation in Bajaur, officials sources said on Saturday.

They said that the operation was launched in Gat Agra area of Mamond tehsil, where two terrorists including deputy head of operation commander of banned TTP were killed, while they were attempting to carry out a terrorist activity in the region.

They told that the killed deputy operation commander, who was wearing a suicide jacket, was among the most wanted militants in the district.

According to the sources, a number of items including three 9mm pistols, 30 rounds of 9mm pistol, a torch light and a mobile set were recovered from their possession.

Our staff reporter/Agencies