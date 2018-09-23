Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza said the reconstituted Council of Common Interest in its first meeting scheduled on tomorrow(Monday) will focus on resolving pending issues besides discussing six-point agenda.

“The CCI will deliberate on resolving the water scarcity issue of the country and implementation of the pending matters which had already been discussed in the previous CCI meetings,” Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza said this while talking to The Nation.

The inter-linked matter of the provinces, the minister said, would be discussed in the meeting apart from the six-point agenda.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the first meeting. The chief ministers of four provinces will attend the meeting to present their agenda.

The reconstituted CCI, according to the agenda, will take up a summary of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development on post-devolution issues relating to the EOBI and Workers Welfare Fund (WWF).

The upcoming meeting will take up summaries of the Petroleum Division of the Ministry of Energy on Amendment of Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Policy, 2012, and Import of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), according to the agenda.

The meeting will also discuss the standards and enforcement mechanism between the Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority and provincial food authorities on the request of the ministry of science and technology.

The pending matters, already discussed in the CCI, include the Higher Education Commission in post-18th Amendment scenario, allocation of 1,200 cusecs (650 million gallons per day) of additional water for Karachi city’s K-IV project will thoroughly be discussed. The minister said it would be a priority to dispose of the pending matters with the suggestions of all the provinces in the meeting.

The minister said that the new government is holding the CCI meeting to resolve the inter-linked important issues and to fulfil constitution obligation.

Quoting article sub-clause 3 of Article 153, the minister said the government will implement the constitution to hold one meeting in three months. This provision was inserted in the constitution through the 18th amendment.

The Council of Common Interests (CCI) has been reconstituted in the last month. The members include four chief ministers, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza and Minister for Finance Asad Umar.

