Share:

Islamabad - The high ups at Capital Development Authority asked Metropolitan Corporation, Islamabad to deal parliamentary business as well as cases at the National Accountability Bureau and the Federal Investigation Agency on its own, it has been learnt

They believe that CDA and MCI were now different entities with their separate issues and employees and it was better that both separate their work when it comes to dealing the issues at other forums. The sources said that Chairman CDA Afzal Lateef had directed CDA officials not to deal MCI cases of different nature pertaining to the NAB, FIA, ministries, divisions and the parliamentary questions as both were separate entities.

The secretary CDA Board has written a letter to Chief Officer MCI to send him a list of cases concerning the MCI including those pending implementation at the CDA despite findings by Wafaqi Mohtasib and to bring on record that from now onwards, both the entities would adopt separate channels in this regard. The Director Coordination CDA has been directed to handover files of the MCI cases to the high ups so that they do not face any problem in dealing with the cases.

After Local Government Act 2015, several CDA departments were divided between the two institutions though the employees are still being governed under the CDA service regulations. According to sources, the ‘illegal’ posting/transfer orders issued by high ups at the MCI compelled the CDA authorities to part ways with the MCI when it comes to dealing joint issues at different forums. Previously, the CDA used to deal with the cases at FIA, NAB and other forums though they pertained to the MCI.

The CDA employees did not want to be transferred to the MCI and some of them have approached the court against their transfer. The other issues relating to division of the assets and chain of command are still to be resolved by the ministry of interior, the parent ministry in the case.