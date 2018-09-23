Share:

CHITRAL - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Saturday took notice of the intermittent closure of Lowari Tunnel and sought a report from the National Highways chairman, the KP chief secretary and the Communications Department secretary within five days.

According to a press release issued by the CJ's chamber when the chief justice was on the way to Chitral, passing through Lowari Tunnel, locals complained regarding closure of the tunnel.

In an application to the chief justice, the residents of Chitral informed that the tunnel has been completed but still most of the time it is kept closed and opened for only few hours, which not only causes traffic jam but also creates troubles for locals.

Taking notice of the issue, the CJP sought report from the secretary communication, the KP chief secretary and the chairman National Highways Authority within five days.