LAHORE - Yaum-e-Ashur was observed on Friday with religious solemnity and reverence in the Punjab capital to pay tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for their supreme sacrifices.

Processions were taken out in various parts of the city. Religious scholars shed light on the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

The main Zuljanah procession, which was taken out on Thursday night from Nisar Haveli concluded at Karbala Gamey Shah after passing through its traditional routes Friday evening. Thousands of mourners participated in the procession. Tight security arrangements were put in place to maintain law and order. Personnel of Dolphin Squad, Quick Response Force and Police Response Unit continued to patrol the city's roads till the end of the main procession.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the central control-room set up at the Civil Secretariat for monitoring of security. The CM expressed his satisfaction over the monitoring system of CCTV cameras. The government adopted strict security measures for peace in the province.

He visited different parts of the control room. Security officers briefed the chief minister that the provincial security departments had provided security to approximately 2,800 processions and 2100 sittings for which 215,000 security persons performed their duty while 1,000 army personnel and 1,900 jawans of the Punjab Rangers had also been deployed. The Punjab government had also arranged four helicopters for aerial surveillance and monitoring, the CM was told. Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal and senior officers were also present.

People thronged graveyards and offered fateha for the departed souls of their family and friends, App reported.

Vendors around the graveyards made a roaring business by selling flower petals and other articles at inflated rates.

While sharing their feelings on the occasion, the visitors said it was a tradition but they also feel good when they visit graves of their dear ones and remember them on the occasions especially at Eids and Muharram.

Police praised

Inspector General of Police Muhammad Tahir praised his team for maintaining law and order during Ashura. “Despite terror threats, brave policemen did their duty very well, ” he said in a handout.

He added the Punjab police have proved itself as one of the best forces of the world that had the ability to cope with any challenge. The IGP expressed hope that his team would continue with the same spirit. However, he laid stress on stepping up effort for nailing the most wanted criminals.

DGK team meets Buzdar

Notables and workers from Dera Ghazi Khan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM Office on Saturday. Talking to them, the CM said the government was determined to develop underdeveloped areas of Punjab and special attention would be given to education and health facilities, says a handout issued here. He said that irrigation system would be improved and farmers would be provided facilities. South Punjab would be made a separate province as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

He said that a high-level committee was working on the creation of south Punjab province on administrative level and added that tourism would also be promoted in the region.