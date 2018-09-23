Share:

KARACHI - An accountability court on Saturday reissued non-bailable warrants for arrest of former ports and shipping minister Babar Ghauri over Rs2.8 billion corruption and illegal appointments to the Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials submitted a report to the court on non-arrest of main suspect Babar Ghauri and stated that his arrest was not possible as he was out of the country. The officials pleaded to the court to grant time for compliance with the court orders.

The court has been informed that the suspect was hiding abroad and he would be brought back through Interpol.

The NAB prosecution stated that eight suspects, including former Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Ghauri, had illegally regularised 940 employees of KPT, causing Rs2.8billion loss to the national exchequer.

The court again issued non-bailable warrants for arrest of the absconders and directed the NAB to submit a progress report at the next hearing on October 17.

At the last hearing, NAB had filed a reference involving financial corruption and misuse of power against eight accused, including Ghauri, former KPT chairperson Javed Hanif, Rauf Akthar Farooqui, former director of Gwadar port Seras Ahmed, Muhammad Sharif, Muhammad Iqbal and Ameer Ali Barhoi.

The NAB officials informed the court that the former federal minister was declared an absconder in the case after he failed to join a NAB inquiry.

According to the NAB prosecution, the former KPT chairperson played, along with Ghauri, a direct role in the illegal appointments that were made against the KPT rules and regulations without any advertisement.

It has also been alleged that many people who were illegally appointed in the KPT were criminals. The appointments reportedly caused the national exchequer a loss of billions of rupees.

The NAB stated that during Ghauri’s tenure, about 1,200 people were illegally appointed in Karachi Port Trust (KPT), wherein 125 grade 17 officers were also hired. However, all the appointees were hired in one night, the reference stated.

Ghauri, who is currently out of country, was summoned to come with records on January 25, last year, but he avoided appearing in this regard, thus, he was issued red notice as well.

Earlier, the inquiry against Ghauri was initiated after corruption allegations were levelled against him. Ghauri’s own party leader, Amir Khan had levelled corruption allegations on him by alleging that he (Ghori) owns properties of millions of dollars in American, owns 31 petrol pumps here in Karachi. Khan had also alleged that Ghori has run away after looting from here.