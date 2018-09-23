Share:

SADIQABAD - Seven dacoits intercepted a poultry-laden vehicle, looted cash and other valuables from it and drove it away after throwing the driver and his two associates into a roadside field here the other day.

In an application to Ahmedpur Lamma police, M Ramazan, a resident of Pannu Akal Sindh, stated that he did poultry business. The other day, he with two of his associates was on the way on a poultry-laden vehicle No. KE9077 from Rana Mohiuddin Poultry Farm at Chak 24/NP when the vehicle was intercepted by seven armed men. He added that the suspects got them out of the vehicle, beat them and threw them into a nearest field. "Four of the dacoits looted cash worth Rs550,000 and other valuables from the vehicle while the three others, keeping a watch on us, threatened us with dire consequences." After that, they sped away on the vehicle loaded with poultry worth more than Rs1 million. "I can recognise Marjaan-one of the dacoits-and can recognise the others if they are brought before me," he claimed.