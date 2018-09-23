Share:

Rawalpindi - A total of 8 candidates are in the run for Oct 14 bye-elections in NA-60, Rawalpindi-IV, the constituency of Rawalpindi city which has 356,935 registered voters including 189,464 men and 167,471 women.

Sheikh Rashid Shafique, candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with bat symbol and Sajjad Khan, candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz with tiger symbol are main candidates while other candidates who are aspiring to become member of the Parliament from the constituency are Aftab Ahmed Qureshi, Independent, who has been allotted jeep symbol, Asghar Ali Mubarak, the candidate of Pakistani Awami League, given hockey symbol, Tehmina Sajjad Khan, independent with butterfly symbol, Zahid Aqeel, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, allotted crane symbol, Azhar Aslam, independent, with combat tank symbol and Qaiser Mir Dad Khan, Independent candidate allotted ice cream symbol by Returning Officer, NA-60, Rawalpindi-IV.

The constituency comprises areas like Chaklala Cantonment except Census Charges No4, 5 and 6. Charges No 19, 21, 25, 26, 27 and 28 of Census of Municipal Corporation and Potohar circles of Chaklala-I and Chaklala-II are also part of it.

According to the returning officers, no one would be allowed to violate election Code of Conduct issued by Election Commission of Pakistan during election campaign for be-polls.

They said that action as per the law would be taken against violators. Public office holders cannot participate in election campaign in any manner whatsoever, they said.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the bye-polls will be held on Oct 14 on the National and provincial assemblies’ seats which became vacant due to death of contesting/returned candidates, resignation and postponement of the elections.

The bye-elections will be held in Rawalpindi division on 4 NA seats including, NA-56 Attock-II, NA-60 Rawalpindi-IV, NA-63 Rawalpindi-VII and NA-65 Chakwal-II and two Punjab Provincial Assembly seats PP-3, Attock-III and PP-27 Jhelum-III.