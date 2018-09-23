Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s former high commissioner to India Abdul Basit has proposed that Islamabad should appoint a special envoy for Jammu and Kashmir to highlight the dispute at the international level.

He is the first former diplomat to have come up with the idea.

In a media interview he expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the parliament’s Kashmir Committee, and said the special envoy would do what the committee couldn’t.

He was critical of the Indian government’s decision to backtrack from talks between Shah Mehmud Qureshi and Sushma Swaraj on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.