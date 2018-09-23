Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that party leadership was aware that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had remained involved in the China cutting, land grabbing and other illegal activities.

“But after general election alliance with the MQM-P was made due to certain reasons, said governor but restrain to reveal about the reasons behind PTI-MQM alliance.” The governor expressed these views in a meeting with the journalists on Saturday at Governor’s House Karachi. PTI legislators Khurram Sher Zaman and Jamal Siddiqui were also present on the meeting.

To query about the relationship with the Pakistan People Party (PPP) ruling provincial government, he said that during meeting with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, “I have ensure the provincial rulers to provide full assistance in the completing all development projects in the province.” The federal government has paced up the work on the Green Line Project in Karachi and it is on card that federal and provincial government with coordination will soon complete the development projects in Karachi and other parts of province, he added.

He said that the PTI led government wants to provide relief to the people and action would be taken against the authorities creating problems for the citizen and ignoring their duties. He said that currently the chief minister enjoys the power to appoint vice chancellor of the universities however if the provincial rulers believe to work more than they should show some progress along with keeping some extra powers in their hands.

He said that the PTI agenda is to work for the betterment of people and I will try my best to fulfill the responsibilities being governor of Sindh. Responding to the query about issue of Computerised National Identity Cards (CNIC) to Afghans, Bangalis and Beharis resident of Pakistan, he said that it is a serious issue many of Afghans, Bangalis and Beharis were residing in the country without identification while giving them identification would decrease the crime rate in the country.