Islamabad - Higher Education Commission urged Coventry University, London for bilateral collaboration for promotion of higher education and research in the country.

A statement issued here on Saturday said that a delegation of the Coventry University called on Dr Tariq Banuri, Chairman Higher Education Commission and discussed with him possible collaborations between the two organisations.

The Coventry University delegation comprised of Associate Pro VC International Business Development Gary Armstrong, Deputy VC Research Prof Richard Dashwood, Group Director Quality Assurance Christopher Bland and Associate Head Dr Farzana Aslam.

Dr Banuri welcomed the delegation and briefed them on HEC’s initiatives and achievements regarding promotion of higher education in Pakistan. He said that international collaboration would be helpful in resolving local issues. He stressed the need for research based on problem-solving approach in order to help address the problems facing the country.

The delegation shared strength of Coventry University as well as success of industry-university linkages. They dwelt in detail on the level of excellence in their research centres. Apart from serious involvement and funding from industry, it was revealed that the government investment was also a major part. The Coventry University works on the premise that teaching and learning were deeply connected with the industry, they said.

Aslam explained importance of embedded employability as a main feature of their programme where each graduate is taught skills for employment, making every student fit for work. We also train students to apply for placement all over the world, she said.

Dr Banuri expressed interest in the university’s achievements and stressed the need for bilateral collaboration for promotion of higher education and research. He said that Pakistan would welcome support in capacity building, knowledge and technology transfer, and research assessment mechanisms.

Earlier, the delegation held a series of meetings with HEC’s senior management and heads of various divisions as well as representatives of selected universities for exchange of views on different areas of interest including provision of PhD, joint research endeavours, academic partnerships, two-way mobility of faculty and students, transnational education, academic audit and Teaching Excellence Framework.

The delegation highlighted that the research at Coventry University was based on 5 key themes, safety and security, intelligent products and processes, creative cultures, sustainability and resilience, and health and well being. Coventry University has over 1,000 researchers (increasing to 1,500 by 2021) working in 15 challenge-led interdisciplinary research centres. In addition to external research funding, the university is committed to an investment into research of over £120m between 2014 and 2021.

In their meeting at the Research and Development Division, the HEC gave a brief overview on the initiatives, functions, achievements of R&D programmes and R&D initiatives for the proposed Pak-UK Gateway project, Development of Research Excellence Framework and Mega Sectoral Research Grant.

our staff reporter