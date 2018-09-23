Share:

LAHORE - Former federal minister of Commerce and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Humayun Akhtar Khan has started a door-to-door election campaign in NA-131 from Chungi Amar Saddhu main Bazaar area.

The NA-131 Lahore seat had been won by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who beat Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Khawaja Saad Rafique by a few hundred votes. However, the PM has vacated the seat, choosing to retain the one from his hometown of Mianwali.

The PML-N has already fielded Khawaja Saad Rafique for the constituency once again, while the PTI has named Humayun Akhtar Khan for the slot.

PTI candidate Humayun Akhtar Khan, while addressing his first corner meeting of the area, said that the journey for new Pakistan and development of the common man has started under the leadership of PM Imran Khan. “I have started to visit every street and corner of the constituency and hoped that the voters, who were earlier with the PPP and PML-N, are now with the PTI, insisting on achieving progress with the PM’s vision collectively. He said that my priority will be the development of the deprived areas and the provision of the basic facilities to every corner of the constituency.

He said that austerity and simplicity are being promoted and the people of 131 constituency will vote for PTI, as they have realized the change due to practical steps taken by the new government. During the launch of the campaign, the local leadership of the PTI was also present there. The PTI supporters and loyalists surrounded their candidate and threw rose petals on him.