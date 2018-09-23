Share:

Islamabad - An employee of International Islamic University library has written to the administration to take action against the principal librarian, alleging him of ‘eve teasing’ and misbehaving with the staff, The Nation learnt on Saturday.

The university administration has received a ‘nameless application’ by a female library staff officer after she was removed from her position and the chief librarian designated him on another position, said a source.

The source said that the complainant had alleged principal of central library of the IIUI of misbehaving with the female staff members and favouritism in assigning duties to the junior staff.

The source said that the university library was the only combined academic facility for female and male students and its administration was also shared by female and male staff.

The application stated that the principal librarian not only misbehaved with female staff members and did favouritism for blue-eyed officials, but also compelled the staff members to bring food for him. “He asks all male and female staff members to arrange a party for him and bring mutton dishes for him,” the complainant said.

The complainant staff member has also accused the university administration of hiring the staff on basis of nepotism, ignoring the merit.

“The principal misbehaved with the female and male officers of BPS-16, BPS-17 and BPS-18 and deputed the female officers to perform duty, one by one, on reception desk and the main gate to handle the students,” said the application available with The Nation.

The complainant also alleged the library principal of luring female staffers for friendship, while under the administration of the sitting librarian, number of books have also been stolen also.

“The matter of the stolen books was also brought to the consideration of the chief librarian Nowrooz, however no serious action was taken,” the complainant alleged.

The complainant alleged that senior management of the library victimised junior staffers without any reason and female staff members felt uncomfortable with his behaviour. “As before, former librarian (M Rafiq) was also involved in sexual harassment case with working women in library and terminated from the university service,” said the letter.

The letter also stated that similar applications had been written to the university administration number of times earlier regarding discrimination held with the staff in the library but no serious action had been taken yet.

“As before, several applications were submitted to the rector and president offices by both male and female staff but no action was taken and the applications were misplaced from the rector and president office,” the letter said.

An official said that the letter had been written to the rector out of internal rivalry of staff, however; the library matters also needed due consideration of the university administration.

“Some far right religious groups of the university are also trying to make the library a controversial place as all male and female students are sharing the facility,” the source said. He said that male and female students though had separate days of visiting the library but some elements were setting the grounds to end the sharing culture of this facility by the students.

Meanwhile, Rector IIU Dr Masoom Yasinzai declared the application as fake and said that disciplinary action will be taken against the complainant. He said that no application was received at the rector office and the ‘unnamed’ application had been moved by a female staffer of the library on behalf of all male and female staffers. He said that the female official was assigned another duty by the chief librarian which is a routine administrative job.

