Imran slams ‘arrogant’ India for talks cancellation

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that he was disappointed at India’s ‘arrogant and negative’ response to the resumption of peace dialogue between the two countries.

In a tweet message, Premier Khan said; “Disappointed at the arrogant and negative response by India to my call for resumption of the peace dialogue,” adding “However, all my life I have come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture.”

In response to the letter written by Prime Minister Imran Khan to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi suggesting resumption of talks between the two estranged neighbours, Indian Ministry of External Affairs Spokesman Raveesh Kumar confirmed just on Thursday last that Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will be meeting his Pakistani counterpart at the sidelines of the 73rd United National General Assembly session.

But to the astonishment of many, Indian government Friday backed out from its earlier commitment to resumption of dialogue and meeting between Qureshi and Swaraj on the sidelines of UNGA session.

Indian External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Raveesh Kumar had announced the cancellation in a strongly worded statement, saying: “It is obvious that behind Pakistan’s proposal for talks to make a fresh beginning, the evil agenda of Pakistan stands exposed and the true face of the new Prime Minister Imran Khan has been revealed to the world in his first few months in office,” he said. “Any conversation with Pakistan in such an environment would be meaningless,” he added.

However, the reasons cited by India for cancelling the talks have raised questions as they are not recent developments. The MEA spokesperson referred to the “killing of Indian security forces” allegedly by “Pakistani entities” and Islamabad’s decision to release stamps allegedly “glorifying terrorists” as the reasons behind the cancellation of talks.

A statement released by the office of Pakistani government’s spokesperson also said India’s reasons provided for cancelling the meeting “are entirely unconvincing”.

The statement went on to mention that the postage stamps in question “were issued before the July 25, 2018 elections, as a result of which the Government of Prime Minister Imran Khan assumed office”.

“The stamps highlight the gross and systematic human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir, which were extensively documented also in a comprehensive report issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights as late as June 2018,” it added.

The Foreign Office, in a statement on Friday night, pointed out that the alleged killing of a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier took place two days prior to the Indian government agreement to resumption of bilateral talks.

“When the allegations of Pakistan’s involvement first appeared, the Pakistan Rangers clearly conveyed to BSF through official channels that Pakistan had nothing to do with it. Pakistan Rangers also extended help in efforts to locate the soldier’s body,” said the FO statement issued on Friday night. “These facts were known to the Indian authorities and a part of the Indian media also reported that Pakistan had refuted its involvement in the incident. Yet, this motivated and malicious propaganda continued.”

“Pakistan takes this opportunity to categorically reject these allegations once again. Our authorities would be prepared to conduct a joint investigation to establish the truth.”

OPPORTUNITY LOST: QURESHI

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed disappointment at India’s backtracking from dialogue and said New Delhi’s cancellation of bilateral meeting will result in loss of an opportunity toward a step forward for regional peace.

“India in September presented an issue which took place in July as an excuse to back out of the meeting,” the foreign minister said while speaking to the media before his departure for New York to attend UNGA session.

Qureshi elaborated, “Stamps were used as an excuse although the stamps in question were distributed before the PTI-led government took charge.” The foreign minister said India first agreed to the meeting and then “later found an excuse” to cancel it.

Qureshi said that resolution of outstanding disputes between Pakistan and India through dialogue is in the regional interest. The foreign minister said that he would present Pakistan’s stance on different matters at the UN General Assembly session as well as his other meetings and talks in the US.

He expressed the confidence that the second meeting with the US Secretary of State will prove to be important in taking forward the bilateral relations with Washington.

ABRAR SAEED