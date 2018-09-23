Share:

ASF seizes balls from Tenpin Bowling team

RAWALPINDI: Airports Security Force seized balls from Pakistan Tenpin Bowling team at New Islamabad International Hospital, sources revealed on Saturday.

The players protested against the ASF action and stressed the Prime Minister to take action against the officials of the force, the sources added.

According to sources, the 8-member team of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling under leadership of Ijaz-ur-Rehman, the coach, arrived at the NIIAP to catch a flight to fly to Bangkok to take part in World Tour Championship. However, the ASF officials seized the balls from the team during search of their luggage. Upon protest by the Tenpin team, the ASF told the team members that the balls could not be carried by passengers as per law. The team members later on brought the matter into notice of higher authorities at the NIIAP but in vain. According to sources, the Tenpin team flew to Bangkok without taking back the balls from the ASF.

The NIIAP manager and ASF chief were not available for their comments.–sTAFF REPORTER

CTP issues traffic plan for medical entrance test today

RAWALPINDI: In order to facilitate the residents, City Traffic Police, Rawalpindi issued a traffic plan for medical entrance test to be held here on Sept 23 (Sunday).

According to City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muhammad Bin Ashraf, special arrangements have been made in this connection.

Three DSPs, 11 inspectors, two lady traffic inspectors and 72 warden officers, 23 lady traffic wardens, 11 traffic assistants and 2 lady traffic assistants would be deployed to regulate traffic on routes of the entry test centres so that the candidates could reach at the centres in time.

As oer the plan, vehicular traffic will not be allowed on Sixth Road Chowk to Siddiqui Chowk area and it will also be no parking zone while the traffic will be provided an alternate route from Siddiqui Chowk to reach Sixth Road Chowk via Saidpur Road, Commercial Market and Rehmanabad.

The centres have been established in this area where the test would be held. All the roads adjoining to the areas where the entry tests will be conducted will be blocked for all kind of vehicular traffic and no traffic will be allowed to go ahead on these roads including vehicles of the students and their attendants for security purpose.

The parking areas will be near Urology Centre, Service Road, Nawaz Sharif Park, Barani University, Service Road, Rabi Center, Service road, Rehmanabad, Commercial Market Road and other areas.–APP

19 lawbreakers held in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements claimed to have arrested as many as 19 lawbreakers including a kite seller and renting rules violator besides recovering 17 litters of liquor, 1210 grams of chars, 10 pistols with 27 rounds, 1,000 kites, 15 string rolls and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police held Sher for having 1,210 grams of chras. Morgah police netted Shahbaz and recovered 7 litters of liquor and Danish on recovery of 5 litters of liquor.

Waris Khan, Naseerabad and Chontra police arrested Ahsan, Ehtesham, Badam, Imran and Arslan and recovered 5 30 bore pistols and 15 rounds from them. Saddar Baroni police held Ali Hamza for having five litters of liquor. Pirwadhai police conducted a raid and rounded up Maskeen, a kite seller and recovered 1,000 kites and 15 string rolls from his possession.–APP

Kalar Syedan, Wah Cantt, Bani, Saddar Wah and Murree police arrested Waqas, Sadiq, Ali, Kamran and Baqar and recovered five 30-bore pistols and 12 rounds from them.

Pirwadhai police netted a renting rules violator, Ansar Mahmood, and Sabzad Gul, Ashraf and Alaudin who were allegedly running illegal LPG agency.–APP