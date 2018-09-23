Share:

CM LONDON - Katie Price's divorce has 'ground to a halt'.

The 40-year-old former glamour model originally asked Kieran Hayler for a quickie online divorce so that they could draw a line under their turbulent five-year marriage once and for all but it has been held up after Kieran, 31, reportedly demanded a payout.

A source told the Sun Online: ''Katie doesn't even have a lawyer to deal with the case at the moment. She wanted a quick online divorce, but Kieran refused because he wants to be paid what he thinks he deserves in the split.

''Now, there's been no movement on the case for weeks. Katie's got a lot on right now - a new boyfriend, her mum is ill and the bankruptcy case is hanging over her.

''She can't deal with another thing so the divorce isn't top of her priorities. But the longer it drags on, the more likely it is that they'll both be going into 2019 still married to each other.''

Katie called time on their relationship last year when she caught Kieran - with their nanny Nikki Brown.

And she has said she feels like she's ''wasted'' the last five years of her life because she should never have reconciled with Kieran after they previously split when he had an affair with her friend Jane Pountney.

She said: ''He'll never change and I just can't stand him. I should have split up with him when he first cheated on me but I was so determined to make it work.

''Right now, I feel like I've wasted five years of my life with him.''

Katie - who has children Jett, five and four-year-old Bunny with Kieran, Junior, 13, and 11-year-old Princess with Peter Andre and Harvey, 16, with Dwight Yorke - is having a tough time at the moment as she is facing bankruptcy and her mother is suffering from a terminal lung condition.

She recently split with boyfriend Kris Boyson, 29, and is currently dating 25-year-old Alex Adderson.