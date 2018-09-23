Share:

SAINT PETERSBURG:- Slovakia's Martin Klizan battled back from a set down to beat Stan Wawrinka on Saturday and reach the Saint Petersburg Open final. Klizan, the 2012 champion here, won in 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in two hours 16 minutes to chalk up his first win over the 33-year-old Wawrinka in their fourth head-to-head meeting. "It was a very tough match," Klizan said. "Stan is one of the best players in the world and I'm really proud of myself after I could beat him finally. I'm going to do my best to win the title here. It's always a pleasure to play in the final.