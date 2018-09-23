Share:

LONDON: Liam Gallagher has been hailed the ''gift that keeps on giving'' by his girlfriend. The former Oasis rocker turned 46 on Friday and Debbie Gwyther - who he has been in a relationship with for five years - took to Instagram to pay tribute to her ''partner in crime'' on his big day. Debbie - who is also her partner's manager - shared a throwback black and white photo of herself and Liam and captioned the image: ''Happy Birthday to my partner in crime. The gift that keeps on giving.'' The 'Wall of Glass' singer is currently on tour in Asia and wished himself a happy birthday on Twitter in the early hours of the morning.–CM