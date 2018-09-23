Share:

LAHORE - Olomopolo Media’s most cherished production Likhay Jo Khatt Tujhay has become a fan favourite. Having been performed twice in Islamabad and Lahore, and once in Singapore, the dramatic reading of letters from Urdu literature comes to Lahore once again.

Olomopolo began its domestic tour 2018 for Likhay Jo Khatt Tujhay from Karachi on 31st Aug, giving a houseful performance there. It was followed by amazing shows in Multan on 7th Sept and in Faisalabad on 9th Sept, now it comes to Lahore on 28th Sept and to Peshawar on 30thSept. Read by Sania Saeed and Tajdar Zaidi, the letters transport the audience to a time when one had to wait and long for incoming messages from their beloved and their most cherished, a time when they would hide from unwanted gazes and reading the letters to fill the hearts’ desires. These are the letters of love, letters of longing, letters of pride and letters of laughter. Backing them up musically are Wajih Nizami on Sitar, Shahdab Younis on Guitar and Irfan Khan on the Tabla. Produced by Olomopolo Media, an interdisciplinary cultural and social enterprise pivoted around the design, production, promotion, advocacy and training of performing arts and visual media, the performance will take place in on 28th Sept at Alhamra Arts Council, Hall 1 at 7.30pm.