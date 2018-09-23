Share:

LAHORE - Ajoka Theatre is holding first Madeeha Gauhar Theatre Festival to honour the memory of its founder who passed away earlier this year.

The three-day event will take place from September 27th to 29th in Hall 2 of Alhamra, the Mall.

Three of Madeeha’s landmark plays representing her directorial genius will be presented including Kala Maida Bhes, Lo Phir Basant Ayee, and Bulha. These plays have been acclaimed by audience and the critics and are among the finest examples of socially meaningful high-quality entertainment.

The event will also include a documentary on Madeeha’s journey and a dance tribute by internationally renowned choreographer Wahab Shah. A Madeeha Retrospect exhibition will be shown in Hall 2. Born in Karachi in 1965, Madeeha obtained a Master degree in English Literature. Later, she moved to England and got a degree in theatre sciences from the University of London.

In 1983, Madeeha and her husband Shahid Nadeem moved to Lahore where they laid the foundation of Ajoka Theatre. She has the credit of directing over three dozen plays performed nationally and internationally in countries like India, Bangladesh, UK, USA, Egypt and Iran.

Madeeha was a tireless activist whose talent and energies were always committed to speaking on behalf of the downtrodden, specifically women and the minorities.

Madeeha was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by Pakistan Government in recognition of her services and contribution in the field of culture and performing arts. In 2003, she was awarded Fatima Jinnah Award by the Government. She was also a fervent supporter of peace between India and Pakistan. In 2006, Madeeha became the first Pakistani to be honoured with the prestigious Prince Claus Award for her leadership of Ajoka. The award was given to her by Ambassador of Netherlands Willem Andreae.

Her famous plays include: Charing Cross, Lo Phir Basant Ayee, Kabeera Khara Bazaar Mai, Kaun Banega Badshah, Kaun ha yeh Gustakh, Mera Rang de Basanti Chalo, Shehar-e-Afsos, Dekh Tamasha Chalta Ban and many more. “Jaloos”, the first play performed by Ajoka, was written by the veteran Indian revolutionary playwright Badal Sircar. Ajoka has worked with people like (late) Safdar Hashmi, Anuradha Kapoor, Ratti Bartholomew, Kamla Bhasin and Kewal Dhaliwal.