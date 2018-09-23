Share:

CM LOS ANGELES - Maisie Williams has promised the final series of 'Game of Thrones' will be ''incredible'' for women.

The 21-year-old actress - who plays teenage assassin Arya Stark in the HBO fantasy drama - insists accusations of misogyny levelled against the show are unfounded because as the series has progressed, the female characters have grown stronger and found themselves in positions of power.

She said: ''For me, 'Game of Thrones' is a medieval world in which women don't have a lot of rights yet they still prevail.

''But I do think that as the seasons have gone on, it's become more and more amazing for women. And this final season is going to be incredible.

''It just feels great, being on set with all these girls. ''They're all ruling, you know, they're all back on top - it's pretty impressive.'' And Maisie suggested her alter ego will survive until the end of the show. She told Britain's ELLE magazine: ''Season one to eight, that's what I wanted. I was in the first episode and I want to be in the last.''

Though the British actress used to see a lot of obvious similarities between herself and Arya, she now thinks there are more ''subtle'' likenesses.

She explained: ''When I was younger, the similarities between us were quite black and white; I was a tomboy who liked to climb trees.

''But now, I've changed and I realise they're more subtle. We're both hot-headed and I like to jump the gun.''

Though Maisie is sad to be leaving 'GoT' behind, she's excited about the possibilities ahead.

She said: ''I'm still young but I could play a 21 year old with their own family - getting offered that sort of part is very intriguing.

''More recently, I've been reading scripts of 16-year-old characters and thinking, these are complex girls I couldn't have played when I was 16, but now I can really get into their psyche.''