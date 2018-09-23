Share:

SHARAQPUR SHARIF - The father of four children was gunned down on resistance here in the suburban area the other day. According to police, Maqbool Hussain, son of Hassan Din, resident of Jalalpur, went to Nazar Lubana area along with his wife on a motorcycle to attend a Chehlum. On the way back to Jalalpur, two armed men appeared from guava garden near road and attempted to stop them. He, however, attempted to accelerate upon which the bandits fired gunshots, killing Maqbool Hussain on the spot.

On information, the Sharqpur Police SHO rushed to the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital for autopsy. The police have registered an FIR against the unidentified robbers and started investigation.

According to police, Maqbool Hussain was an active worker of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP). Later, the TLP workers blocked Lahore-Jaranwala Road in protest against the incident. They flayed the police for failure to control the rising crime and appealed to the police high-ups to take notice of the worst law and order situation. In the meanwhile, the Ferozwala DSP also came to Sharaqpur and assured the heirs that the accused will be traced and brought to justice soon.