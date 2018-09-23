Share:

QUETTA - Lawmakers here in Balochistan Assembly session condemned the incident of Killa Abdullah district which left three personnel of Levies force martyred and offered fateha for the martyrs and late Kulsoom Nawaz.

Balochistan Assembly requisition session was chaired by Deputy Speaker Assembly Sardar Babar Musakhel here on Saturday, who also announced Panel of Chairman member.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan said Public Sector Planning Development (PSDP) 18-19 is being considered under the light of Balochistan High Court decision.

He said several schemes were not completed through legal process under the PSDP after reviewing them, adding that relative departments would be asked to report in this regard in order to make it public report which would be presented in session of assembly.

Jam Kamal said Advocate General was directed to get important information of sectors for presenting next petition, saying that a four-member committee was formed to collect positive hints from legislators including opposition leaders for betterment of PSDP, aiming to ensure provision of basic facilities to masses in province.

Member of provincial assembly Nasrullah Zeray presented a resolution regarding peace which was approved for debating during session of the assembly on September 25.

MPA Syed Fazal Agha said funds had been distributed on various development schemes following paper reports but they do not appear on lands of Balochistan.

He said we want to support the Balochistan chief minister for addressing real issues of the province through collective efforts.

Opposition leader Sanaullah Baloch said measures should be taken to argue on PSDP according to rule of its growth plan during upcoming session of the assembly. He regretted that approval funds have been wasted for the last 15 years for the sake of various development processes in the respective areas, despite ensuring addressing of public issues.

Parliamentarians lauded the efforts of security forces for maintaining peace during Youm-e-Ashur throughout the province.

The session the of assembly was adjourned for September 25.