ISLAMABAD - The federal government has appointed senior bureaucrat Mumtaz Ali Shah a grade-22 office as Sindh chief secretary, the Establishment Division has issued the notification in this regard.

Earlier, the federal government had approved a panel of three senior officers including Syed Mumtaz Shah, Tahir Hussain and Syed Sohail Altaf on September 7th. All three officers belong to Pakistan Administrative Service.

A senior officer said that the Sindh Government had strongly recommended the name of Syed Mumtaz Shah as Sindh chief secretary. Syed Mumtaz Shah was previously working as Federal Secretary Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division.

He said that the federal government will also post the new chief secretary soon. According to Establishment Division’s notification, the outgoing Sindh Chief Secretary Major (r) Azam Suleman, a garde-22 officer of PAS, has also been directed to report to Establishment Division with immediate effect.