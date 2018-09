Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited USA to attend 23rd International Seapower Symposium-2018 (ISS) held from September 18 to September 21 at US Naval War College Newport.

The event involved panel discussions on issues related to common maritime challenges and opportunities to enhance international maritime security cooperation, said a press release issued by Directorate of Public Relations, Naval Headquarters Islamabad.

During ISS, bilateral meetings between Chief of the Naval Staff and senior International Naval dignitaries including Naval Chiefs of Australia, Brazil, Germany, Japan, PLA (N) and Turkey were also held to discuss matters of mutual interest.

During the discussions, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi briefed the participants on Maritime Perspective of Pakistan with special focus on PN contributions to regional maritime security.

The Admiral underscored the challenges to Indian Ocean security and mentioned about Pakistan Navy’s initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) which is aimed to shoulder international obligations towards safe and secure maritime environment in the region.

The purpose of International Seapower Symposium is to provide a forum for senior international naval leaders to discuss common maritime challenges and opportunities to enhance international maritime security cooperation.

Discussions at ISS would further strengthen the efforts to enhance cooperation in countering piracy, providing disaster relief & humanitarian assistance, coordinating search & rescue at sea including submarine rescue, planning & conducting coalition military operations and joint law enforcement to counter arms, drugs and human trafficking as well as fisheries and pollution violations.

Participation of the Naval Chief in 23rd International Seapower Symposium-2018 reflects Pakistan's commitment for regional peace and is a manifestation of PN contribution towards regional maritime security through a collaborative approach.

Chief of the Naval Staff also met Commandant US Coast Guards, Admiral Karl Schultz and Commander US NAVCENT, Vice Admiral Scott A Streany besides attending various panel discussions including “Innovation in Naval Power” by Dr Thomas G Mahnken, “Combined Operations in Response to Crisis” by Adm (Retd) William J Fallon and “Maritime Surveillance & Information Sharing” by Dr Patrick M Cronin. Director General Public Relations (Navy).