LAHORE - ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan has reiterated his party stand against the construction of Kalabagh Dam.

“We are opposed to the construction of Kalabagh Dam and if anyone wants to invoke Article 6 against me one can do it,” said Asfandyar, alluding to the statement of Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar that opponents of dams are liable to high treason action while responding to a question from media men outside Jatiumra yesterday.

Afsandyar earlier met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and condoled the death of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz with him and offered fateha for the departed soul.

Asfandyar told mediamen his inability to participate in the funeral of Begum Kulsoom for as was outside the country. He highly praised the bravery and services of the deceased lady for democracy in the country and her daring stand against the military regime of General Musharraf.

Replying to queries from the mediamen, he said the ANP was not opposed to construction of new dams but Kalabagh Dam is something else from the other dams.

He prayed end to the tension between civilian side and the establishment. He said they want not only transfer of governance but also the transfer of power. He said he will not like to become the prime minister if he has to get no power.

Asfandyar also criticised Imran Khan and said he does not accept him as prime minister as he has not come through the election but selection. He also valued high the presence of Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N in the political field for the sake of making democracy strong and the system to run smoothly. He said Pakistan will have an ill fate if the role of Nawaz Sharif in politics is eliminated.

On the other, he said, the politics has lost the decency since the time Imran Khan has entered politics. To a question on giving nationality to the Afghans refugees born in Pakistan, he said it has been a demand of the ANP. He said those who rendered thousands and thousands of sacrifices in American war, should not be deprived of their right.