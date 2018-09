Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned terrorist attack on military parade in Ahvaz, Iran.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal in his tweet message said “Our deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this heinous attack. Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.” Pakistan Ambassador in Tehran Riffat Masood in a message also denounced the terrorist attack on a military parade in Ahvaz.