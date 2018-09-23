Share:

LAHORE - Maintaining its track record, the PIAF-Founders Alliance will made a clean sweep by winning all seats of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Associate Class in the LCCI election for 2018-19 being held on Monday for Corporate Class and on Tuesday for Associate class.

These views were expressed by the trade bodies of the Lahore during a month-long campaign. A grand dinner of PIAF Founders Alliance was also held at PAF Falcon complex, Gulberg III, Lahore which was attended by more than thousand traders and various market representatives.

PIAF leadership, during their campaign, paid rich tribute to trade bodies for their support and assured all traders that Alliance will continue to serve them like the past.

The Alliance leaders pledged to continue to raise voice for the solution of the problems being faced by the business community. The participation of large number of market representatives in grand dinner was enough proof to make the point that the business community wanted continuity in the policies introduced by the PIAF-Founders Alliance.

The Alliance leaders including Mian Misbahur Rehman, Mian Anjum Nisar, Mian Muhammad Ashraf, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Mian Shafqat Ali, Muhammad Ali Mian, Malik Tahir Javaid and Abdul Basit Khawaja Khawer Rasheed Zeshan Khalil and others threw light on Alliance manifesto and promised to resolve the issues being faced by the businessmen attached with different sectors.

Earlier in the day, the Alliance leaders and candidates when reached McLeod Road were received by Sewing Machine and Auto Markets leaders and pledged to support the Alliance candidates in upcoming LCCI election.

At Ferozepur Road, Chaudhry Mahboob Ali Sirki Khadim Hussain and other trade leaders welcomed the Alliance leadership and candidates.

At Montgomery road, Abid Market, Mozang, Anjuman-e-Tajran leaders arranged a reception in honor of PIAF-Founders Alliance.

Speaking on the occasion, Associate Class leaders Muhammad Ali Mian, Sheikh Muhammad Asif, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that Montgomery road, Abid Market, Mozang businessmen would be given proper representation in the LCCI standing Committees.