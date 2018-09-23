Share:

KARACHI - City police chief Dr Amir Shaikh on Saturday decided to replace submachine guns in policemen’s use with pistols.

The decision was taken keeping in view frequent incidents of misuse of official assault weapons by police personnel on patrol and those having encounters with criminals on roads of the port city.

A ten-year-old girl was killed in crossfire between police and criminals in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) a month ago. The police forensic report later confirmed that the girl was killed by the firing of the police personnel.

As per the notification issued by the Additional IG, it has been observed with great concern that all police personnel deployed for patrol, pickets or escort duties were armed with submachine guns. Display of automatic assault weapon in urban setting is not only scary but also can result into causalities in case of even accidental firing. Thus, can create negative image or perception in the general public, the notification reads.

It states that henceforth it is hereby ordered that all assault weapons are to be replaced with pistols or revolvers on the basis of availability of official pistols or revolvers. According to the notification, police motorcycle squads will have only pistols or revolvers, escorts will have one pistol or revolver and one SMG, police patrol mobiles will have one pistol or revolver and one SMG, policemen at pickets will have one pistol or revolver and one SMG and Madadgar-15 police mobiles will have one pistol or revolver and one SMG.

“SMG or assault weapon should not be displayed or pointed at general public during escort movement or mobile patrol,” the notification says.