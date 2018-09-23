Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Coordinator Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ijaz A. Khokhar has underlined the need of exploring non-conventional international markets. He said that Pakistan Trade House should be established in Dubai and Rotterdam to facilitate the domestic exporters community, Radio Pakistan reported. He further said that a large number of foreign businessmen were visiting Dubai because it had become major trade and business hub, therefore, display centers would enable the domestic entrepreneurs to settle their business deals more easily as well as help to reduce the additional burden of travel cost.