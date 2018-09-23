Share:

Rawalpindi - Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Saturday said that the right to information law would be amended so that the information could be provided to everyone without any hurdle.

Talking to newsmen at Rawalpindi Arts Council, the minister said that the government was working to provide all information to journalists as it believed to make the procedure easier to access the official record.

He said that the provincial government would soon start number of projects for welfare of artists and the newsmen in the province while providing health facilities and opportunity to work freely.

“Health cards will be issued to the journalists and their families to get health facilities up to Rs500,000. All government-run hospitals have been asked to provide better facilities to working journalists and their families,” he said.

He said that for promotion of art and culture, number of programmes would be launched in the coming days. “Cultural mela will be launched in the Art Councils of Punjab. Talent hunt programme will also be launched,” he said.

He said that Iqbal Day on November 9 would be celebrated at Mazar-e-Iqbal, for which, he said, several programmes had been prepared. “Drama on Siphai Maqbool Hussain is being prepared and it will be played at Al-Hamra Arts Council, Lahore soon,” he said.

He said that all art councils had been asked to promote art and culture of the province and the country and in this regard, utilise the services of all senior and junior artists. “There is need to promote our own culture instead of neighbouring India,” he said.