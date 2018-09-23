Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sensational unbeaten ton by skipper Saud Shakek helped PTV demolish Rawalpindi Region by 8 wickets in the Quaid-E-Azam Cup One Day 2018-19 Round Three Pool-B match played here at Pindi Stadium on Saturday.

Saud won the toss and opted to field first. Rawalpindi managed to post 262 for the loss of 9 wickets in 50 overs. Tayyab Riaz made 84, Sarmad Hameed 43 and captain Umer Waheed 41. Aamir Jamal took 3 for 51, Raza Hasan 2 for 43 and Muhammad Irfan Jr 2 for 43.

Openers Ali Imran and Nihal gave perfect start to PTV reply. Particularly Ali Imran was in rich form, as he hit 5 boundaries before getting out after scoring 21. Skipper Saud first with Nihal and then with highly experienced Abdul Razzaq ensured PTV take sweet revenge of their loss against same opponents in the Quaid Trophy 4-day match as PTV chased down the target in 44.5 overs. Saud made exactly 100 not out with the help of 11 boundaries. Nihal Mansoor made 72 and Abdul Razzaq remained unbeaten 58.

In Pool-A match played at Diamond Ground: Islamabad thanks to Fahad Iqbal’s unbeaten 108 managed to post first win of the season against SNGPL. Batting first, SNGPL were all out for 294 in 49.4 overs. M Rizwan made 59, M Hafeez 56 and Adnan Akmal 41. M Nadeem took 3 for 51, Imad Wasim 2 for 46 and Shahzad Azam Rana 2 for 62. Fahad ensured Islamabad never panicked as they chased down the target in 49.3 overs with 6 wickets in hand. Fahad hit 6 fours and 3 sixes in his 108 runs knock while ever green Faizan Riaz also scored 84. Hafeez took 2 for 46 and Rahat Ali 2 for 54.

At Abbottabad Stadium, KRL beat Fata by one wicket in a high scoring thriller. Fata scored massive 334 for the loss of 8 wickets. Khushdil Shah made 100, Sami Ullah Jr 81 and Asad Afridi 77. Saeed Anwar took 3 for 65 and Sameen Gul 3 for 78. KRL achieved the target in 49.3 overs losing 9 wickets. Jaahid Ali made 86, Shoaib Ahmed Minhas 68 and Saif Badar hit match-winning unbeaten 58. Asad Afridi took 2 for 44, Manzoor Khan 2 for 68 and Adnan Ghous 2 for 78.