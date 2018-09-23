Share:

We cannot live on earth if oxygen and water is not available. Water is the precious gift of God on the earth. It is the important part of our life. We cannot live without water even for a single day. Life exists on the earth because of the availability of water. Water is the basic requirement of our body and for life. We also know that the percentage of clean water is less on earth so we should save the clean water for future. We should spread this message to the people about the importance of water and aware the people that we should save the water. Water brings life to us. Water found everywhere in rivers, seas and tanks etc but we lack clean drinking water. Water is the source of all lives. Water does not have any colour, odour, taste and shape however it provides all to us in our life. Without water, life is not possible on the earth. All the living things like humans, animals and plants need water to grow, develop and live on earth. We need water for drinking, cooking and washing clothes etc so, we should save the water. People need water for different purposes such as farmers need water to grow crops, gardeners to water plants, industrialists for industry work, electricity plants to generate hydro-electricity etc. We should build dams for the storage of the water. Government should take steps to build the small dams in various areas and store the water for the future.

We should understand the importance of water in our life and stop misusing it. We should also protect clean water from dirty particles and protect as well from soil or water pollution. The people who live in areas where plenty of water is available, they must realize its importance and save the water as much as possible. Do not waste huge amount of water to wash the cars rather use limited water to wash the cars. We are living in the time when we need to save clean water and use it accordingly to our use. Increasing rate of carelessness regarding water saving, it is sure that our future generation would suffer from the shortage of clean water. Our Motto should be “Save Water” and “Save Life”. We should teach simple methods of water saving to the people like turning off all the taps tightly after use and repair of all the leaked pipes etc. We need water for many purposes in our routine life. In some areas, lack of water is the daily problem. People have to suffer due to the lack of water. It takes a lot of efforts, cost and time to manage the access of water to all especially in the areas of water scarcity.

Most of the water is freeze in glaciers, snow and ice and we do not get benefit from it. When glaciers, snow and ice melt, we should store the water from them and then purify it. It’s time to join our hands together and take better actions regarding saving of water as much as possible. There are different ways we can save huge water on daily basis and save it for the future. Climate change is also another factor of water scarcity. In future, the demand of water will increase. Water should be saved to ensure its availability for future generations. If we do not take any positive actions, to save the water in future we will be facing water problems because the demand of the water in future would increase due to the population explosion. Lack of water is a big issue in our country. It is a very important part of our life. The level of drinking water under the ground has become less. Deforestation and lack of plants causes rain water to run away. We should follow all the important steps to save water from loss, unnecessary use and its wastage. How to save the water, this awareness should be promoted amongst the people living in the society.

ABDUL WADOOD,

Lahore, September 3.