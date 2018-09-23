Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Government on Saturday lifted the ban imposed on pillion riding in the city for three days of Muharramul Haram.

The provincial government had imposed a ban on pillion riding in various parts of the province from Muharram 8 to 10 keeping in view the security threats. The ban was imposed as part of security arrangements in view of Muharramul Haram, however, women, children, old citizens, law enforcers and journalists were exempted from the ban.

Apart from imposing ban on pillion riding, the provincial government had partially suspended cellular services from Muharram 8 to Muharram 10 from 7am till midnight. Mobile phone networks started functioning in the city at full pace on Saturday. Containers, which were used to block roads, were also removed. Strict security measures were taken for processions, with contingents of police and paramilitary forces deployed along the routes of processions, particularly the central processions of Muharram 8, 9 and 10.

Earlier on Friday especially security measures were taken by the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) on 10th Muharram. At the route of the main procession, the entry of vehicles and pedestrians to all roads and lanes connecting procession was blocked by the placing of containers, besides all shops and markets along the route were sealed. Cellular services in the city remained suspended and pillion riding was banned as a precautionary measure for the three days till Ashura.

Over 6,000 security personnel were deployed along the routes of the main procession in Karachi. Snipers were stationed in balconies of the buildings lining the procession's traditional route as well as on rooftops of skyscrapers, from where they had an eagle's eye view of the procession.

IGP Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam lauded the efforts of the police officials and personnel for ensuring extra ordinarily security measures during Muharram 1st to Ashura. IGP Sindh also praised the efforts of the Sindh Rangers and other law enforcement agencies. He also directed the police officials concerned to ensure the security arrangements for the majalis and procession to be held in Karachi till Chehlum.