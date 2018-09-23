Share:



Olivia Smart and Adrian Diaz of Spain perform their free skate in the ice dance competition at the 2018 Skate Canada Autumn Classic International event in Oakville, Ontario



Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus of Canada perform their free skate in the ice dance competition at the 2018 Skate Canada Autumn Classic International event in Oakville, Ontario



Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje of Canada perform their free skate in the ice dance competition at the 2018 Skate Canada Autumn Classic International event in Oakville, Ontario



Shiyue Wang and Xinyu Liu of China perform their free skate in the ice dance competition at the 2018 Skate Canada Autumn Classic International event in Oakville, Ontario