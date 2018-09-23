Share:

MULTAN - Youm-e-Ashur, the martyrdom day of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions, was observed with religious fervour and solemnity in peaceful atmosphere in entire South Punjab on Friday. The citizens exhibited historic inter-sect harmony while commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions at Karbala in 60 Hijra.

No untoward incident was reported from any part of South Punjab . The law enforcing agencies offered a three-layer security shield to the faithful on Ashura. Clad in black clothes, the mourners exercised self-flagellation with sharp knives mounted on chains, swords and other sharp tools. Besides youths, the women, children and elderly citizens also flagellated themselves. Section 144 PPC was enforced in the district. Pillion riding, display of arms and use of loudspeakers were prohibited under Section 144. Mobile phone service remained suspended throughout the day.

The security was put on red-alert by the district administration in Multan as over five thousand cops and four thousand national volunteers were deployed to maintain law and order situation in the district. In order to avert any untoward incident, Pakistan army, police and other law enforcing agencies executed a joint security plan. The troops of Pakistan Army and Rangers remained on alert to give back-up to the civilian security forces.

The faithful brought out over 150 mourning (tazia and zuljinah) processions while over 1500 congregations (majalis) were held in different areas of Multan district on Yaum-e-Ashur. The processions of famous Tazias brought out by the Sunnis included Ustad Wala, Shagird Wala, Ramzan Wala, Bakhu Khan, Bhedi Potraan, Kamtar Wala, Gilani Wala, Lodhi Wala, Saleem Uddin Wala, Khulasi Line, Rashid Wala and Ahmad Bakhash Wala, which terminated at Darbar Pak Mai. Similarly, about 36 tazia processions were taken out by Shia'ates and they ended up at Karbala Shah Shamas.

The mourning and Zuljanah processions were brought out from Astana Lal Shah Mashhadi, Nasarabad (JHIK) Imam Bargah Jawwadia, Haveli Mureed Shah, Suraj Miani (ImamBargah Sher Shah), Hussainabad (Daulat Gate), Astana Koray Shah, Imam Bargah Azeem Shah (Thalla Sadat), Lal Kurti

(Kashan-e-Shabbir), Kamangaranwala (Hussain Agahi), Kale Mandi, Imam Bargah Heera Hyderi, Imambargah Hussainia (Sutriwat) and some other imambargahs of Multan, which joined the main procession and ended up at Darbar Hazrat Shah Shams Sabazwari in the evening.

The Rescue 1122, health department and civil defence volunteers established special camps in various parts of the city, where quick first aid was provided to the mourners injured during flagellation. The WAPDA, WASA and other departments also set up their camps to offer their concerned services.

Later on, Majalis of Sham-e-Ghareeban were held in Imam Bargahs of Shah Gerdez, Imambargah Lal Shah, Mumtazabad, Haveli Mureed Shah, ImamBargah Hyderia (Gulghast) and Hussainabad Daulat Gate in the night.

Law enforcing agencies sealed Multan City and Cantonment areas while top security officials visited all areas along with other officials. Sources disclosed that over 200 close circuit cameras were installed on procession routes to keep secret eye on anti-social elements.

Similarly, police sealed all the roads leading to the main procession route by putting barricades late on Thursday night.

Cops appointed at the entry points of Majalis and procession routes thoroughly frisked the participants. The entry of all vehicles had been banned in the sensitive areas and the parking stands were established at a considerable distance to avoid any untoward incident.

The entry and exit points of Multan, Bahawalpur, Jhang, Bhakkar, Dera Gazi Khan, Sahiwal, Lodhran and Khanewal were heavily guarded by the police to keep a check on the activities of miscreants. Motorway cops also remained on patrol throughout the day on highways.