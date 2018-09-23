Share:

Wang demolishes Putintseva at Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU - Wang Qiang blitzed fifth seed Yulia Putintseva 6-1, 6-2 on Saturday at the Guangzhou Open final Saturday, the second time in as many years a Chinese player has triumphed in the WTA tournament. Third seed Wang was in charge throughout the hour and 11 minutes of play, earning rapturous applause from the home crowd. It was the 26-year-old's second career title after beating compatriot Zheng Sansai at the Jiangxi Open in July. Wang will now become the highest-ranked Chinese women's player -- leapfrogging Zhang Shuai, who won the tournament last year. Putintseva had powered through the week up to her convincing 6-1, 6-4 victory over American Bernarda Pera in the semi-final, but stumbled against Wang with nearly two dozen unforced errors, including four double faults.–AFP

Badminton star Lee has cancer

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei has early-stage nose cancer and is being treated in Taiwan, sports officials said Saturday. The country's most successful Olympian ever was responding well to treatment, they said. But the illness will nevertheless be a devastating blow for the 35-year-old, coming after he clawed his way back up the rankings following a doping ban to play some of the best badminton of his life. Speculation had been swirling about his health since he stopped turning up for training in July, and the Badminton Association of Malaysia announced that he was pulling out of the World Championships and Asian Games. In a statement Saturday, BAM president Norza Zakaria said "that the player has been diagnosed with early-stage nose cancer.–AFP

Ferguson back at United after brain op

MANCHESTER - Alex Ferguson made an emotional return to Manchester United on Saturday for the first time since the club's legendary former manager had emergency brain surgery. Ferguson, who managed United for 27 years, was left fighting for his life after being rushed to hospital in May. But the 76-year-old Scot has made a good recovery and a picture of Ferguson arriving at Old Trafford ahead of United's Premier League clash with Wolves was posted on United's official Twitter account on Saturday. The picture's caption read: "Welcome back to Old Trafford, Sir Alex." Ferguson admitted it was a big moment to be back at the stadium. "I'm really good. Obviously it's been a long journey and I'm gradually making steps forward, doing what my son tells me and what the doctors tell me," he said.–AFP

Joshua heavier than Povetkin at weigh-in

LONDON - Britain's world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will be over a stone heavier than his veteran Russian opponent Alexander Povetkin when he defends his title. Joshua -- whose IBF, WBA and WBO titles will be on the line -- weighed in on Friday at 17 stone 8 pounds, whilst 39-year-old Povetkin tipped the scales at 15st 12lbs. Joshua, 28, has admitted to feeling under "tons of pressure" as he returns to the scene of arguably his greatest triumph, an 11th-round stoppage of former champion Wladimir Klitschko last year. Joshua, the 2012 Olympic champion in London, comes into contest having won all 21 of his professional bouts. Povetkin, like Joshua is a former Olympic champion and the only blemish on the Russian's 35-fight record is a 2013 points defeat by Klitschko.–AFP

Fury, Wilder to fight on December 1

LOS ANGELES - Britain's Tyson Fury will challenge Deontay Wilder for the World Boxing Council heavyweight crown on December 1, a statement said Friday. Promoters Haymon Boxing said in a statement reported by US media that Wilder and Fury would meet at a venue to be determined. The Los Angeles Times reported that the Staples Center was a potential venue for the fight while Brooklyn's Barclays Center was also in the running. "WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay Wilder will defend his title against lineal champion Tyson Fury in a blockbuster matchup of undefeated heavyweights on Saturday, December 1 live on Pay-Per-View," Haymon boxing said. "The contracts have been signed and the promotional tour will kick-off in London on October 1. It continues with stops in New York City and Los Angeles."–AFP