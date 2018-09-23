Share:

LAHORE - DIG (Operations) Shehzad Akbar Saturday issued directives to crack down on kite-flying. All divisional SPs are told to ensure the ban o at any cost, said a press release.

The directives follow CM Sardar Usman Buzdar’s notice of the death of a youngster in Bhaati Gate.

A stray string claimed the life of a motorcyclist, Faisal (30), when he was returning home from local market. The family called for ensuring the implementation of ban on kite-flying.

The city police arrested 316 accused in 300 cases in two months. According to the press release, the DIG stated: “We have also extended cooperation with the district administration for crackdown on kite-making factories without any discrimination.” He also urged parents to play their role in implementing the orders as young boys lost their lives in this deadly game. “Parents should have to play vital role in barring children from flying kites,” he stressed. The DIG warned the parents could be taken to tasks if they don’t keep a check on their children. He said “We can‘t allow any body to get involved in such a criminal act. Divisional SPs are directed to make special teams to ensure the ban. The SPs will send daily report to me.” Talking notices of a death because of stray string, the CM ordered enforcement of ban on kite flying. He also ordered strong action against anyone who violates the ban. The chief minister also offered condolences to the aggrieved family and called for a detailed investigation and report of the incident from DIG Operations.