KARACHI - Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two suspects involved in kidnapping of two minor girls in Shah Latif and Korangi areas.

Child abductions are on the rise in Karachi nowadays. As per data jointly complied by Karachi Police, Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) and Roshni Foundation, 146 kidnapping cases were reported in the city in the current year.

On Saturday two incidents of child kidnappings took place in localities of Shah Latif and Korangi. According to details, in the first incident, an alleged kidnapper abducted a seven-year-old girl namely Mahwish, daughter of Ali Khan, in Abdullah Goth in the limits of Shah Latif police station. The abducted girl was playing outside her home located at Abdullah Goth when a kidnapper kidnapped her and tried to flee. The father of the girl, who is a labourer, called the police helpline Madadgar 15 about his daughter’s kidnapping. Police immediately cordoned off the area and started conducting snap checking in the area. During snap checking and patrolling, the police were able to trace and arrest the accused and recover the abducted girl. The accused was later identified as Khalid Mehmood who in his initial statement to the police admitted the crime, saying that he attempted to kidnap a minor as he had no child. The police have registered a case against the accused and handed the girl over to her family.

In the second incident, police, in collaboration with the residents of the area, claimed to have foiled a bid to kidnap a six-year-old girl namely Dua, daughter of Muhammad Hussain, resident of Korangi area. Police said that accused Nazir Ahmed Mirani had kidnapped a minor girl while she was playing outside her home. The accused later attempted to take her away with him on a rickshaw. Police said that the family and relatives along with the police started search for the kidnapped girl and found her on a rickshaw passing from the main Korangi Road. The family and the residents of the area intercepted a rickshaw and recovered the minor safely. The girl was later handed over to her family. The police has registered a case against the suspect and initiated further investigations.