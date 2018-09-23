Share:

MIRPUR ( AJK ) - Youm-e-Ashur, the sanctified day of the global history and a unique icon of the supreme sacrifice made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions for the cause of Islam, was observed In Azad Jammu Kashmir on Friday with religious fervour amidst tight security arrangements.

They also renewed their resolve to fight against all types of tyrannical forces, wherever they exist, to accomplish the cherished mission. The sanctified day dawned with special prayers by the faithful at all the mosques and Imambargahs after Nimaz-e-Fajr.

Alam, Zul'jinnah and Tazia processions were brought out from Imambargahs which culminated at their fixed spots after marching through their tradition routes in all ten district headquarters of AJK including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Haveili, Hattiyan (Jhelum valley), Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Sudahnoti, Rawalakot and Neelam valley besides all other major and small towns across the liberated territory.

A large number of social and political and religious organisations representing all sects established stalls and Sabeels of juices and sweet water on the processions' routes to facilitate the mourners.

Public and private hospitals and welfare organisations also provided ambulances to go along the processions. Re-calling the martyrdom of Hazarat Imam Hussain (AS), Ulema and Zakerin delivered speeches highlighting the great essence of the day.

Scholarly class urged the faithful to renew their pledge to work for the progress and prosperity of the country. "On this day we reiterate our resolve that no matter what the odds-we shall neither bow before tyranny and injustice nor let the evil- India - sway." They urged people of all walks of life to rise above sectarianism, forge unity among their ranks and dissociate themselves from all those elements fannign sectarianism and anarchy.

They said, "Keeping in view the message of the supreme sacrifice, which teaches us that tyranny, oppression and falsehood must be resisted no matter how heavy are the odds, the people of Jammu & Kashmir State will carry on their gallant struggle, till the day, they make India quit their sacred soil, by crushing the manacles of the ferocious Indian regime, by following in the footsteps of martyrs."

They added, "The best way to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala is to make a pledge on the day to work and devote oneself not only for the affluence of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, but also for the quickest freedom of the Kashmiri brethren. They said they were facing the bondage of the Indian tyrannical rule in the illegally, illegitimately, unlawfully, unethically, immorally invaded part of the charismatic state - the Indian held Jammu Kashmir.

Youm-e-Ashur was observed in an ambiance of peace and tranquility across Azad Jammu Kashmir, the Muslim population in the Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir faced a lot of complexities with almost a million Indian occupying troops.

Reports, received so far on Friday from across the Line of control speak of awful incidents whereby the Zul'jinnah processions were totally obstructed in multiple vicinity including the capital city of Srinagar and all other parts of the occupied state. India's troops installed puppet state administration and the Indian occupational troops imposed complete ban on taking out Muharram procession through issuing strict prohibitory orders to the patrolling Indian. Event then the chivalrous people thwarted such ploys of the enemy-with one voice instantaneously.

In Mirpur, four major Zuljinnah, Alam and Taziyaa processions were taken out in Mirpur city, Dadayal and other places in the district, which passed through their respective traditional routes and culminated at their respective destinations.

Main Zuljinnnah and Alam procession-starting from Markazi Imambargah Sa'adat Colony, and heavy contingents of police remained alert in an amiable way till the time the Zul'jinnah procession reached its set destination.

The district administration made convoluted security arrangements to ensure safeguarding of peace and harmony during the entire course and events of Youm-e-Ashur.

Majlis-i-Sham-i-Ghariban was yet another key event of the day where Nohas and Marsias were to be recited paying beguiling tributes to the martyrs of Karbala. As usual, it was an unparalleled manifestation of unity, cohesion and brotherhood.

Ulema-in meticulous and people in broad-spectrum-along with social organisations, volunteers, notables and government personnel deserve a spontaneous gratitude for their splendid cohesion, backed by a persistent vigil which did not allow any problematic episode to crop up.

Paying glorious tributes to the martyrs of Karbala including Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), and his companions for the cause of Islam, uleme and Zakirs said, "The event of Karbala inspires us to uphold the glory of Islam."

They said, "We should not hesitate to render any sacrifice, even of our lives, for the lofty ideals of Islam. The Muslims the world over are mourning the great martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) in a strong-willed way. Though the tenth of Muharram, the Ashura, is very important for diverse reasons, nevertheless, it gains special impact as Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)'s martyrdom and the event of Karbala also occurred on this day."

They called upon the nation to work for creating an atmosphere of brotherhood, sacrifice and moderation by transcending their mutual differences.

The speakers said, "The martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) had earned an elevation for Islam and the Muslims; his great sacrifice has given us the lesson that irrespective of the limited material resources and numbers, the real power lies in the truthfulness of the objectives."