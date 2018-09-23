Share:

PSL( Pakistan Super League) 4th season is going to be, but now it is being more interesting because of such great players, like AB De Villiers, he is the world’s famous player. Now PSL is going to break all league records which were the best. The hopes of Pakistanis to see Mr. 360 to play PSL in Pakistan, because all leagues of other countries are being played in their own countries. We also hope as Pakistani to see ABD playing PSL in Pakistan. I believe that government will not break the hopes of Pakistanis.

ADNAN JAN,

Kech, September 3.