LAHORE - Young Doctors Association (YDA) on Saturday staged protest in parts of the country against the sexual harassment of a lady doctor at Shaikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.

According to reports, the protesters closed OPDS of various hospitals in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan, creating difficulties for patients. They said that the protest would continue till the government accepted their demands.

They are calling for an inquiry into the incident and action against the lower staff employee who is accused of having harassed the lady doctor at Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.

Dunya News reported that police registered a rape attempt case against accused. Earlier, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid had suspended hospital principal and medical superintendent over the matter.