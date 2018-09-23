Share:

SIALKOT - Amidst tight security, Youm-e-Ashur was observed here on Friday with religious solemnity to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family members and companions for their sacrifices in Karbala. In Sialkot 154 Tazia, Alam and Zuljinnah processions were taken out. Hundreds of the Majaalis were also held in different parts of Sialkot district where the Zakireen highlighted the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family and companions for the cause of Islam at Karbala.

The processions were terminated at the main Imambargahs in Imam Sahib Chowk, Adda Pasruriyan and the other Zuljinnah processions coming from the different areas merged in the main processions at Chowk Shaheedaan Sialkot city.

Thousands of the mourners walked in the processions and expressed their grief by wailing and beating their chests and flagellating themselves with hands and knife-fitted chains.

The Zakirs, Naat Khwaans and other religious scholars also highlighted the significance of the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions who laid down their lives for supremacy of justice and righteousness. Water and milk Sabeels were also set up to quench the thirst of the mourners, in stark contrast to the situation of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions who were denied even a drop of water by their heartless enemies. Meanwhile, 2000 policemen were deputed to safeguard the Imambargahs and routs of the Tazia and Zuljinnah processions.

The police successfully implemented the foolproof security plan to ensure peace, said Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattu. He stated that the police had chalked a foolproof security plan to ensure peace and promote religious harmony among all the sects during Muharram in Sialkot district.

The DC added that the Sialkot police adopted extra ordinary measures for protecting the processions and the rallies taken out at various places, besides, in this connection all the concerned quarters should also be directed strictly to do their job with honesty, adding the police force had been provided with modern and sophisticated weapons to avert any untoward incident.

KHANEWAL

Fifty-eighty majaalis ware held in tehsils Khanewaq, Jahanian, Mian Channu and Kabirwala. In Khanewal city, the main procession was taken out from Imambargah Block 11 and a large number of mourners were with the procession of Alam and Zuljinnah. Ulema described the Shahadat of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and the philosophy behind the martyrdom. They also asked the people to act upon the sayings of Imam Hussain (AS) and get ready to fight against the forces working against Islam. The religious scholars also urged the participants to create religious harmony.

MPA Nishat Ahmad Khan Daha, DC Khanewal Ashfaq Ahmad Ch, DPO Faisal Mukhtar, ADCR Manzoor Hussain Chandiya, Assistant commissioner Abdul Jabbar, Chairman Baldiaya Masood Majeed Khan Daha led the procession.

HAFIZABAD

Youm-e-Ashur was observed in Hafizabad, Pindi Bhattian, Rasulpur Tarar, Jalalpur Bhattian and other towns of the district with religious fervour.

As many as 36 Zuljinaah and Tazia processions were taken out in the district. No untoward incident was reported from any place of the district.

More than 1300 cops, four teams of Elite force and a large number of volunteers were deputed to ensure peace. CCTV cameras were installed in different places to monitor the processions. All entry points in the districts were blocked and walkthrough gates were installed to check disruptive elements. The DPO and DC supervised the security arrangements. The licensees of tazia and local citizens have appreciated the security arrangements made by the local administration for maintaining peace. The Rescue-1122 had set up first-aid camps at 8 different places in the district and provided first-aid to 1379 mourners and shifted 7 others to the nearest hospital.

SARGODHA

About 216 mourning processions were taken out in the various parts of the city and its suburban areas while main procession emerged from Imambargah Block 19 and concluded at Qarbla Manzil after marching in bazaars and roads in the middle city area.

Police made stringent security arrangements for the 9th and 10th Muharram mourning processions and majaalis. Meanwhile, people distributed sweet water, milk, rice, Haleem and bread in almost every locality of the city to pay homage to the martyrs of the Qarbla.

TOBA TEK SINGH

Punjab Women Development Minister Ashfa Fatyana, MNA Riaz Fatyana, DC Ahmad Khawar Shahzad and DPO Zulfiqar Ahmad visited different areas and remained present in the processions to supervise the law and order situation.

Religious scholars highlighted the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and various aspects of the Karbla tragedy in their speeches. The administration and police heads thanked the religious scholars for cooperating in maintaining peace during Muharram. They also praised the policemen and other security personnel for giving duty with a commitment to save the mourners.

ATTOCK

Forty-nine processions of Yaum e Ashur were taken out in different areas of Attock district; two processions from Attock City; 25 from Pindigheb; 8 from Fatehjang; 12 from Jand and two were taken out in Hasanabdal. The main procession was held under the security cover of more than 500 cops from Imambargah Hussania Cantt. It ended peacefully at Karbala Haleem Shah.

The DPO said that it was the duty of the police to provide security to the participants of the mourning processions. He expressed his satisfaction over complete religious harmony among different sects and appreciated the religious scholars and organisers of the processions and volunteers.

DC Imran Qureshi and police officers monitored the procession routes. The mourners expressed their satisfaction over the civic arrangements. They lauded the civic services of municipal administration Attock include lighting, sanitation, cleanliness, fire brigade, ambulances, potable water particularly during the processions.

VEHARI

Fifty-one main possessions were taken out in three sub-divisions of Vehari district; 12 in Burewala; 6 in Vehari and 33 were taken out in Mailsi sub-division.

The main processions were taken out in Safarat Zainabia Hussainia F-Block and Qasre Abu Talib Kacha Imambargah, in Burewala main procession was taken out from Markazi Imambargah Hussainia H-Block; In Mailsi the main processions were taken out from Darohar Wahan, Fida Chungi, Khanpur, Chak No. 205/WB, Karampur and other places.

The mourners marched through their traditional routes and ended at their culminate points. The medical teams of health department and Patients Welfare Society set up medical camps in routes to provide medical treatment to the mourners.

The district administration and police chalked out a comprehensive security plan to avert any untoward incident; 1321 police officers and constables and 900 volunteers provided security cover for the processions in whole district.

Government officers visited the processions to pay homage to the martyrs of the Karbala. Mobile phones services were suspended from 7am to 11am.

In Burewala, the main procession marched through Rail Bazaar, Goal Chowk, Vehari Bazaar, Grain Market and Joyia road and culminated at Karbala Hussainia at Joyia road peacefully. Assistant Commissioner Azeem Rubbani, DSP Hafiz Khizar-uz-Zaman, members of the peace committee Jameel Bhatti, Saghir Ramay, Chacha Aslam, Shahabz Ahmad Bhatti, Manzoor Barkat Mariwala and others accompanied the procession.

FAISALABAD

Throughout Faisalabad division, strict security arrangements were made along the routes of processions to avert any untoward incident. On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheerud Din supervised the security and administrative arrangements.

He remained in touch with district administration and police, and got reports regarding law and order situation on every moment. Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch, RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad and CPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan remained active the whole day and visited chowk clock tower. They also supervised administrative and security arrangements at Chowk Clock Tower and remained in close liaison with the control rooms established at DC and SSP Operation offices.

They also visited the control rooms and carried out monitoring of the security affairs on the routes with the help of CCTV cameras. They visited the medical camps set up at Ghanta Ghar and directed the health department and Rescue 1122 to provide the best medical treatment for the mourners.

Talking to the mediamen, Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch. said that Ashura processions and majaalis in the division were held in peaceful environment. Ideal atmosphere of religious harmony was witnessed in this connection, he said.

RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said that police had made foolproof security arrangements by deputing policemen, Elite Force and Quick Response Force also patrolled around the processions and majaalis. Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad said that Muharram arrangements had been made successful by following the coordinated strategy in order to ensuring peace and tranquility on Ashura.

The deputy commissioner and CPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan jointly presided over a meeting and appreciated the vibrant role of Ulema. They said that ulema had played their key role for promoting the sentiments of tolerance and religious harmony,

GUJRANWALA

Dozens of processions were taken out in the city and its adjoining areas while the main procession was taken out from Imambargah Gulistan-e-Marfat College Road.

It was later joined by dozens of small processions. About 5,600 police personnel were deployed for protection of the mourners. Mobile phone services were kept suspended by the authorities on 10th of Muharam in the district. Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Tariq and CPO Moeen Masood visited various procession routes and inspected the security arrangements.

KAMALIA

The main procession started from the Central Imambargah at Haji Chowk and ended at Karbala, Railway Station Kamalia after passing through its routes of Nawaz Chowk, Committee Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Dr Nazar Chowk, Delhi Chowk and Eidgah Khaira-Shaheed.

Scholars highlighted various aspects of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and the Karbala incident. People set up stalls of beverages and other food items alongside the routes. The entire route was monitored by the security officials through CCTV cameras. Security arrangements were personally monitored by DSP Azmat Saeed while a heavy contingent of police was present with the procession.

BAHAWALPUR

Commissioner Nayyar Iqbal said that in all the three districts of Bahawalpur Division including Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan, mourning processions and gatherings concluded peacefully.

Throughout the division administration, police and other law enforcement agencies remained alert to ensure foolproof security. In this regard, he said, the administration and police adapted an effective mechanism for staying in contact with the leadership of all the sects and produced the exemplary environment throughout the division.

He expressed these remarks while checking the clearance of mourning procession routes, security, cleanliness and functioning of CCTV cameras. He said that throughout the division, 85 mourning processions were taken out including 30 in Bahawalpur, 3 in Bahwalnagar and 52 in Rahim Yar Khan district. The mourning processions included 7 of Category A, 7 of Category B and 71 of category C, he said.

He said that throughout the division 158 gatherings were held including 77 in Bahawalpur, 42 in Rahim Yar Khan and 39 in Bahawalnagar. He added that these gatherings included 140 of category C, 10 of Category B and 8 of Category A.