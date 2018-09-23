Share:

SIALKOT/TOBA TEK SINGH - The Young Doctor Association observed a strike and boycotted OPDs in almost all the government hospitals to vent off anger against the sexual assault on a female doctor in Sheikh Zayad Hospital Rahim Yar Khan by a sweeper.

In Sialkot, young male and female doctors observed strike and boycotted OPD at Govt Sardar Begum Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot to express solidarity with a female doctor who was sexually assaulted.

Wearing black armbands, the doctors carried banners and placards, chanting slogans against incident. They demanded early justice for the victim female doctors. The doctors also staged a sit-in in the hospital. Later, the paramedics also joined the protesting doctors.

In Toba, on the call of Young Doctors Association, strike was observed here at DHQ and other hospitals on Saturday against the alleged sexual harassment of a lady doctor in Rahim Yar Khan. The doctors boycotted outdoor patients departments (OPDs) which caused misery for patients. They also staged a protest outside DHQ Hospital, demanding stringent punishment for the accused. They were carrying placards containing demand to take immediate measures to ensure safety of lady doctors at hospitals across the province.