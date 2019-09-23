Share:

MUZFFARGARH-Special Adviser to CM Sardar Khurram Khan Leghari directed DC Dr Ehtisham Anwar to initiate disciplinary action proceedings (termination) against Dr Mohammad Ali of Govt THQ Hospital Jatoi on charges of misbehaving with patients and dereliction of duty.

The adviser said that the government would never tolerate misconduct or misbehavior with patients as the delivery of hassle free quality healthcare is the top priority of the government.

Subsequently, the Muzaffargarh DC further directed the District Health Authority (DHA) CEO to constitute an inquiry committee to probe the allegations against the THQ hospital doctor.

The district health authority has summoned both the applicant and Dr Mohammad Ali on September 24, (tomorrow) to investigate the issue.

On the other hand, Dr Mohammad Ali told the media that he was being punished for his refusal to prepare a fake MLC report in favour of a political figure. The DHA CEO, however, has assured that the issue would be investigated purely on merit without favour or fear and findings of the inquiry would be made public. The officials said that a decision would be taken in the light of the inquiry report.

Rare birds recovered

The Wildlife Department seized a large number of rare birds during a raid at Taunsa Barrage. According to officials, illegal hunting of rare bird was underway on a large scale at both sides of stream pond area of River Indus under the patronage of influential persons of the area.

The wildlife team led by Khursheed Qaiserani and Mohammad Hussain Gashkori raided and recovered a number of rare birds. The poachers, however, fled the scene.